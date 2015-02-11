BRIEF-Noble Group says Franklin Resources ceases to be a substantial shareholder
* Says Franklin Resources Inc. is ceasing to be a substantial shareholder/unitholder
NEW DELHI Feb 11 India has urged the Group of 20 nations to put in place an effective mechanism to deal with negative spillovers of unconventional monetary policies pursued by advanced economies, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
At a meeting of finance officials from the Group of 20 leading economies in Istanbul, India's Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha also expressed concern over the monetary policies of some of the developed countries, the statement added. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Says Franklin Resources Inc. is ceasing to be a substantial shareholder/unitholder
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 Moody's said on Tuesday it will not issue a sovereign credit rating decision on South Africa this Friday, as previously planned, but will do so after a review that could take 30 to 90 days.