NEW DELHI Nov 20 State-run GAIL (India) Ltd
plans to sell 1 million tonnes of liquefied natural
gas (LNG) per year sourced from the United States through its
Singapore-based trading arm, the company said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The gas utility is also keen to acquire upstream assets in
Tanzania and plans to set up floating LNG re-gasification
terminal in southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh along with
GDF Suez and Shell, Chairman B.C. Tripathi said in the
statement.
GAIL already has a deal to buy 3.5 million tonnes per
year(mtpa) of LNG on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for 20 years
from U.S.-based Cheniere Energy from 2017.
It has also booked capacity to export another 2.3 mtpa at
U.S.-based Dominion Energy's Cove Point liquefaction plant
from 2017.
Besides, it has a 20-year deal with Russia's Gazprom
to buy 2.5 million tonnes of LNG annually.