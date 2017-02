NEW DELHI Nov 8 Gas firm GAIL India Ltd hopes to finalise a deal to buy 0.5 million to 1.0 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas in one to two months, its head of marketing said on Tuesday.

Prabhat Singh also said the deal duration could vary from 1-3 years.

State-run GAIL owns India's biggest gas pipeline network of about 8,700 kilometres.

LNG currently accounts for a tiny amount of India's energy needs, most of which are met by coal with oil covering about a quarter of demand -- making the country Asia's third-largest oil importer. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)