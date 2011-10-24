* To open Singapore trading desk on Nov 1
NEW DELHI, Oct 24 State-run gas utility GAIL
India plans to buy stakes in more shale gas assets in
the United States, its chairman B.C. Tripathi said on Monday as
the company reported results.
"We are looking for more assets there. We can't fix a
timeline but we hope something will come out in six month,"
Tripathi told reporters at a press conference.
He said GAIL, which will open a office in Houston on Nov. 1,
aims to consolidate its presence in shale gas assets in the
United States, and use the expertise for exploration in India.
India has pushed back plans to unveil its shale gas
exploration policy to next year, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy
said last week.
Last month, GAIL agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in one of
Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc's shales gas assets in the United
States and would invest a total of $300 million over the next
five years.
GAIL on Monday announced 19 percent jump in its second
quarter net profit to 10.94 billion Indian rupees ($219
million).
LNG SOURCING
GAIL, which owns India's biggest gas pipeline network of
about 8,700 kilometres, aims to buy four spot liquefied natural
gas (LNG) cargoes in the December quarter, he said.
GAIL aims to increase its pipeline network to 10,000 kms in
the current fiscal year to end-March 2012.
Tripathi said GAIL is still in talks to acquire stake in
Yamal LNG project in Russian Arctic.
GAIL has stepped up liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports this
fiscal year to make up for a shortfall caused by falling local
gas output after Reliance Industries -operated D6
block, off the country's east cost, saw volumes declining.
Tripathi said in July-September GAIL imported 4 spot LNG
cargoes and it planned to buy similar volumes in each of next
two quarters.
GAIL and top power producer NTPC Ltd hold majority stakes
in Ratnagiri Gas and Power Pvt Ltd, which runs the country's
biggest gas-based utility popularly known as Dabhol power plant
in western Maharashtra state and owns an LNG terminal there.
Tripathi said GAIL would get a cargo in the third week of
January to commission the 5-million-tonne-a-year terminal, which
will initially run at lower capacity until a breakwater is
built.
To meet its growing demand, Tripathi said GAIL will open a
trading desk in Singapore on Nov. 1.
"We will be transferring 3-4 people there. They are from
marketing and finance side. Initially the desk will focus on
sourcing LNG and not on trading," Tripathi said.
($1 = 50.025 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)