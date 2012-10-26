Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
NEW DELHI Oct 26 Indian gas transmission firm GAIL (India) Ltd will buy eight spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes between October and March, Chairman B. C. Tripathi told reporters on Friday, after buying four in the first half of the fiscal year.
GAIL will commission its LNG terminal in Dabhol, on the Indian west coast, in January, Tripathi said. The start of the five million tonnes a year terminal has seen repeated delays.
With gas demand expected to grow at 14 percent in the next five years, Asia's third-largest economy is scouting for long-term LNG contracts, and aims to increase its LNG handling capacity to 50 million tonnes a year by 2017 from 13.5 million tonnes now. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
GENEVA, Feb 25 The Syrian opposition delegation attending peace talks in Geneva condemned an attack by suicide bombers that killed security forces in Homs on Saturday, while suggesting that only people with security clearances could get close to the area.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.