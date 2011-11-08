(Adds details and background, quote)

NEW DELHI Nov 8 Gas utility GAIL India Ltd hopes to finalise a deal to buy 0.5 million to 1.0 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in one to two months, its head of marketing said on Tuesday, without giving further details.

LNG accounts for a tiny amount of India's energy needs and the country currently has capacity to import just 13.5 million tonnes per year.

Most of its energy needs are met by coal with oil covering about a quarter of demand -- making the country Asia's third-largest oil importer.

GAIL currently has a short-term deal to buy around 0.5 million tonnes of LNG from Japan's Marubeni .

The state-run company has stepped up LNG imports, including spot cargoes, this fiscal year to make up for falling domestic gas output after volumes declined at the D6 block off the country's east coast, which is operated by Reliance Industries .

GAIL's head of marketing Prabhat Singh also said the latest deal's duration could vary from one to three years.

"We are planning to source 0.5-1 million tonnes for one to three years. If we get cheaper prices, we will go for a yearly basis," Singh said.

The state-run firm owns India's biggest gas pipeline network of about 8,700 kilometres (km) and aims to raise the network to 10,000 km in the current fiscal to end-March 2012.

GAIL and top power producer NTPC Ltd hold majority stakes in Ratnagiri Gas and Power Pvt Ltd, which runs the country's biggest gas-based utility, popularly known as Dabhol power plant in western Maharashtra state, and owns an LNG terminal there.

It also jointly owns LNG handler Petronet with two other state-run firms, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and refiner BPCL .

Petronet sells LNG to the state-run firms which then supply to industrial users. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)