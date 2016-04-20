NEW DELHI, April 20 State-run GAIL (India) Ltd
has been seeking to swap some of its contracted gas
supplies from Sabine Pass Liquefaction in the United States to
reduce shipping costs.
GAIL has a contract to buy 3.5 million tonne a year of
liquefied natural gas from Sabine Pass on a FOB basis for 20
years. The supplies are expected to begin from the first quarter
of 2018, a document posted on the company's website showed.
The Indian firm wants to swap LNG on a FOB basis with firms
that have customers in countries in which LNG trade is not
prohibited by US law and sanctions.
In exchange GAIL is seeking equivalent supplies on a
delivered basis at Indian regasification terminals at Dahej and
Dabhol in western India.
Trade sources last year told Reuters that GAIL has sold at
least 0.5 million tonnes a year of LNG to Royal Dutch
Shell.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Greg Mahlich)