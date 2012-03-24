MUMBAI, March 24 India's state-owned gas utility
GAIL India Ltd is evaluating several proposals for
equity stakes and long-term supply deals in the United States,
Middle East and Southeast Asia, its chairman said.
The company's strategy is part of the country's efforts to
secure overseas energy supplies to satisfy rising domestic
demand.
"There are many proposals we are discussing," GAIL Chairman
B.C. Tripathi told Reuters in an interview, adding these
included projects in the United States, Middle East and South
East Asia, but declining to give details.
"It is difficult to give a timeframe because we have to
settle on a price. In the Indian market there is a big appetite
for gas, but it is all price sensitive. Price definitely is a
major issue," he said.
($1 = 51.1750 Indian rupees)
