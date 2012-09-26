NEW DELHI, Sept 27 It had been a brutal August
for India's Congress party: economic growth was wilting, the
monsoon rains were failing and the opposition had it cornered
on yet another corruption scandal.
In stepped Sonia Gandhi to revive the morale of the ruling
party's lawmakers, exhorting them at a meeting to "stand up and
fight, fight with a sense of purpose and fight aggressively".
It was a stunningly assertive speech from the normally temperate
matriarch of a dynasty that has ruled India for most of its
post-independence era.
And yet few at the gathering were aware that just a week
earlier she had performed an even more dramatic about-face,
agreeing to a raft of economic reforms that would be unveiled on
Sept. 13 and 14.
Gandhi has no official government post, but as Congress
party president and torchbearer of India's widely revered first
family, she has the last word on big policy issues: and for her,
social welfare has always come before liberalising the economy.
However, more than a dozen officials and party leaders close
to the secretive inner circle of the Italian-born leader told
Reuters that Gandhi was persuaded of the need for urgent action
to avert a repeat of the crisis that took India to the brink of
bankruptcy in 1991.
"This time there was a very grim scenario," said Rashid
Kidwai, a Sonia Gandhi biographer who was given an account of
the arguments made over weeks by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
and his new finance minister behind the closed doors of
colonial-era government bungalows in New Delhi and even on a
plane journey.
"It's not that she wanted to go for all this, but it was
made very clear to her that, if she didn't, there would be far
more dire consequences," Kidwai said.
Sources said the trigger for the reform campaign in Asia's
third-largest economy came with the return of P. Chidambaram as
finance minister on Aug. 1.
An eloquent Harvard-educated technocrat with a track record
as a reformer, he replaced Pranab Mukherjee, a left-of-centre
Congress stalwart who had consistently warned Gandhi against
radical reforms that could cost the party votes.
"Pranab was from the old school of Indian politics," said a
senior government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"The prime minister and the finance minister had to persuade
Mrs. Gandhi that good economics was good politics."
Her acquiescence in the end led to this month's "big bang
Friday" when, a day after taking an axe to costly subsidies on
diesel, the government announced that the retail market would be
opened to foreign supermarket chains and the bar on foreign
investment in both airlines and broadcasters would be lifted.
In sum, these were the most sweeping reforms since Singh
took office in 2004 and - in the space of 48 hours - they
dispelled the image of a prime minister who was losing his mojo
as India's high-trajectory growth faltered.
A RELUCTANT REFORMER
However, insiders say Gandhi remains instinctively wary of
economic liberalisation and trimming the budget deficit. For
months, she had held out against cutting fuel subsidies that are
aimed at the poor and the country's rural majority, fearing the
impact on the Congress party's fortunes.
She only agreed when Singh and Chidambaram spelled out that
new growth generated by reforms and improved investor sentiment
would have a trickle-down effect and provide funds for welfare
spending in time for elections due by mid-2014.
"They explained to Mrs. Gandhi that social benefits for the
poor will need deep pockets," said a Congress party source who
declined to be named because the discussions were confidential.
Reuters reviewed more than 30 letters written by Gandhi to
the prime minister and U.S. diplomatic cables released by
WikiLeaks that portray her as passionate about social issues,
and attached to protecting the poor.
That means the sudden burst of reforms could be cut short if
Gandhi - who Forbes magazine ranks as the world's sixth most
powerful woman - sees no benefits for the rural poor on whom her
party relies for votes.
Indeed, party sources said she will now focus on passing a
bill on universal food security in December, a populist plan
that would cost billions of dollars at a time when her
government is under intense pressure to rein in spending.
"She just wants enough budgetary resources available to
finance her welfare schemes," said Swapan Dasgupta, a prominent
journalist and commentator who leans towards the opposition.
"She has never spoken about reforms. What she has done is
make Congress think of reforms as a low priority and a political
liability - she has ingrained that mindset in the party."
A request to interview Gandhi was declined.
PARAMOUNT POWER
Sonia Gandhi, 65, carries the authority of a political
family that, after India won independence from Britain in 1947,
drove a vision of democratic socialism to uplift the vast rural
masses. With that came a mind-boggling range of controls that
tied the economy down and kept it closed to global markets.
A turning point came in 1991 when a slump in exports
following the collapse of the Soviet Union and a leap in oil
import costs due to the Gulf War tipped the country into a
balance of payments crisis.
Manmohan Singh, then finance minister, responded with shock
treatment, devaluing the rupee by nearly 19 percent. So
determined was he to push this through, when the prime minister
of the day got cold feet, he reportedly blamed the infamous
inefficiency of India's telephone system to pretend that he
couldn't contact the central bank in time.
His moves to prise open the economy set the stage for a long
run of dazzling growth that peaked at 9.7 percent in 2006/07.
Although Gandhi appointed Singh as prime minister when the
Congress party returned to power eight years ago, she has a far
more socialist mindset than the Oxford-educated economist who
drove that first round of reforms.
Sources close to the Gandhi family say she has been strongly
influenced by her late mother-in-law, former prime minister
Indira Gandhi, whose policies were considerably left of centre.
Sonia Gandhi initially declined the throne of the Congress
party after the 1991 assassination of her husband and former
prime minister, Rajiv, but she finally agreed to enter politics
six years later to lift the flagging fortunes of the party under
her family's brand name.
As party president and chairperson of the ruling coalition,
she has kept a low and almost enigmatic profile, appearing to
stand above the political fray. When she went abroad for surgery
last year there was no official word on her illness, and the
media tamely accorded her the privacy a royal might expect.
But Gandhi wields extraordinary power behind the scenes,
shaping policy out of the public eye with a tight circle of
decision-makers and relying on back-channel negotiations to
manage relations with fractious coalition allies
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's, warning earlier this year
that India could become the first of the emerging market BRICS
economies to lose its investment-grade rating, took a swipe at
her resistance to policies mooted by Singh.
"The Congress party is divided on economic policies. There
is substantial opposition within the party to any serious
liberalisation of the economy," S&P said.
"Moreover, paramount political power rests with the leader
of the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi, who holds no cabinet
position, while the government is led by an unelected prime
minister ... who lacks a political base of his own."
A BENEVOLENT MATRIARCH
Gandhi gives little away about her thinking on economic
policy, but dispatches from the U.S. embassy in New Delhi during
the early years of Singh's tenure show she made "repeated
objections" to proposed hikes in fuel prices, which are heavily
subsidised to cushion the poor.
"Key leaders (including Sonia Gandhi) have opposed the price
hikes, criticised the way they have been handled, or urged
Congress to capitulate to ... demands for a 'rollback', and the
party is finding it difficult to speak with one voice," one of
the cables said.
Describing a leader who projects herself as a benevolent
matriarch, the dispatches were scathing about one of her pet
projects, a scheme guaranteeing 100 days of paid employment per
year for rural citizens. "At worst, the jobs plan is political
patronage run amok and horrid economic policy," one said.
Gandhi also set up the National Advisory Council, a
government-funded think tank that offers legislative guidance on
social policy and the rights of disadvantaged groups.
A batch of letters Gandhi wrote as chairperson of the
council, which were recently released under the Right to
Information Act, illustrate where her priorities lie.
Writing to the prime minister and several ministers, she
drew their attention to issues such as legal entitlement to
subsidised foodgrains, child labour, housing for the poor and
"indiscriminate acquisition" of agricultural land for private
companies. In one letter, she closed by urging a minister: "You
may like to have the matter examined appropriately".
WARNINGS OF IMPENDING CRISIS
How was Gandhi persuaded that, as one government official
put it, "if you are not growing you are distributing poverty"?
For one thing, the economy was in trouble. Growth had
dropped to its lowest clip in three years, the fiscal deficit
was blowing past official targets, and the government was under
heavy fire for sitting on its hands as the crisis mounted.
With Mukherjee gone from the Finance Ministry, Singh and
Chidambaram made their move, warning Gandhi of a possible slump
in the rupee and even a repeat of 1991, sources said.
"There were three meetings over about four weeks ... to tell
her that if we don't do all this it will be bad politics," said
the senior government official.
Singh also tackled Gandhi at length on the issue in July
during a flight from Delhi to the northeastern state of Assam.
Adding his voice at a separate meeting, Commerce Minister
Anand Sharma explained to Gandhi t hat opening up to global
supermarkets like Wal-Mart Stores Inc could tame the corruption
that plagues the state-run food distribution network - a
compelling argument after two years of graft scandals that have
damaged her government.
When Gandhi returned in September from a medical check-up
abroad, the stage was set for 'big bang Friday'.
And although the reforms triggered the walkout of a key
coalition partner from the government, reducing it to a
minority, she has resisted calls for a U-turn and even plans to
join a street march in favour of the retail sector reform.
Gandhi's ambition in all this is to ensure that the Congress
party returns to power in 2014, with her son - Rahul - at the
helm of the government after eight years waiting in the wings.
"What she is concentrating on is really the need to be
re-elected," said M.J. Akbar, a former Congress party lawmaker
and once a trusted Gandhi family insider. "The only thing wrong
about this reforms business though is ... they left it too close
to the election."