* New gas formula effective from April 2014
* Shares in Indian oil & gas companies rally
* Calls from gas, power sectors to ditch price subsidies
By Prashant Mehra and Jo Winterbottom
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, June 28 India promised to
protect key industries from the full impact of higher gas prices
on Friday, taking the shine off a reform which may bring in more
investment to the gas sector but could hike costs for consumers
by around 50 percent from next year.
Asia's third-largest economy took the unpopular step of
approving a gas hike for the first time in three years on
Thursday to encourage investment in domestic output of the
resource and to boost imports as it struggles to cure a chronic
power shortage that besets industry with blackouts.
But higher gas prices, on the heels of an increase in coal
costs agreed last week, could translate into higher power costs
for consumers and more costly fertiliser for farmers, which
could cost the government votes in elections due by next May.
"Power has to be produced at an affordable price, fertiliser
has to be produced at affordable prices. Those issues will be
addressed," Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told a news
conference, adding prices could be "tweaked" for these sectors.
India, the world's fourth-largest energy consumer, wants to
double the proportion of gas in its energy mix by 2020 from 10
percent now. It uses coal for nearly 56 percent of its energy
needs, while oil, mostly imported, accounts for 26 percent.
But the government is treading a fine line between populist
measures such as plans to expand cheap food distribution and
painful reforms to shore up state finances and halt a slide in
the rupee, which hit a record low this week.
"The weak currency is acting as a blessing in disguise, as
it will prevent the government from engaging in pre-election
populism and encourage it to continue with supply-side reforms,"
Nomura economists said in a note on Friday.
WATERING DOWN?
The new formula uses a combination of U.S., European and
Japanese benchmark prices as well as taking into consideration
the cost of liquefied natural gas imports. It replaces one
linked to oil prices and capped at $4.2 per mmBtu.
But the original proposal has already been watered down with
quarterly, rather than monthly, reviews after lobbying by the
power and fertiliser sectors.
The indicative price is $6.385 per mmBtu for the April to
June 2013 quarter, according to Vivek Rae, the Oil and Gas
Ministry's top bureaucrat. Monthly reviews had given an
indicative price of $8.4 per mmBtu, about double current levels.
Chidambaram said the "tweaks" could be additional subsidies,
but there were already calls from gas and power suppliers to
remove existing price caps now that input costs would rise.
India's state-run gas company GAIL India Ltd
called for the subsidies to be removed, saying it cost the
company about 27 billion rupees in 2012/13 and adding that its
pre-tax profits could see a hit of $218 million a year on higher
gas costs.
"The ultimate tariff is going to be expensive," T. Adibabu,
chief operating officer, finance, at Lanco Infratech Ltd
, which runs gas-fired plants in southern India, told
Reuters.
"So whether the discoms (distribution companies) are going
to buy the power or they'll not buy the power, that is the thing
... if the discoms are not buying it, what is the point?"
OIL & GAS SHARES JUMP
For Indian energy companies that have gas production, the
price hike would boost profits.
"The rise in gas price will ... encourage the upstream
companies to invest in exploring more challenging frontiers to
augment gas production," Sudhir Vasudeva, chairman of the
largest state producer, ONGC, said in a statement.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) shares were up 3.2 percent
by 0921 GMT, while Reliance Industries, which operates
the country's biggest gas block off the east coast along with BP
Plc, gained 3.6 percent in a strong Mumbai market
.
ONGC expects to add about 80 billion rupees ($1.34 billion)
in profits annually thanks to the increase in gas prices, its
finance head said.
Oil India said it is likely to add about 10 billion rupees
in profits annually.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, which has seen a slump
in gas output from its KG D6 gas fields, has said gas prices
need to be increased in order to encourage further investment.
"We project upside of 39 percent for ONGC and 20 percent for
Reliance for our FY 2015 earnings estimates. At constant
currency, we estimate the earnings upside at 26 percent for ONGC
and 4 percent for Reliance," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a
note on Friday.