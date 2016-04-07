* LNG imports to rise from 2017 on Dahej terminal expansion
* Indraprashta Gas sees CNG sales growth doubling
* CNG prices about half of petrol prices on running basis
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, April 7 India is expanding its
network of fuel stations selling compressed natural gas (CNG) to
encourage motorists in the national capital to switch to the
cleaner, cheaper fuel and curb emissions.
Delhi is banning use of private cars from its roads on
alternate days on the basis of registration number from
mid-April to combat rising pollution. The vehicles that run on
CNG are exempt from the Delhi government's rationing drive.
"We are taking efforts ... to expand fuel stations selling
natural gas for motorists," Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
said, inaugurating 36 CNG stations, taking the overall number to
over 1,050 in the national capital region.
Pradhan said by mid-May another 60 retail stations would be
up and running in Delhi and nearby towns, easing long queues
seen outside gas stations.
The U.S. embassy's pollution gauge on Thursday recorded an
air quality index of 186 in New Delhi, a level it describes as
unhealthy.
Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), Delhi's only gas
supplier, is daily selling about 3.1 million cubic meters of gas
to about 850,000 vehicles, V . Nagarajan, a director at IGL,
told Reuters.
He said his company's sales were estimated to grow by 6
percent a year in the next two years from the current 3 percent
due to the government's push for cleaner fuels and lower gas
prices.
In March, India's top court ordered all private taxi
operators such as Uber and Ola Cabs, owned by ANI
Technologies, to convert their existing diesel-powered taxis to
CNG by the end of April.
In Delhi, CNG is 55 percent cheaper than petrol and 25
percent cheaper than diesel, as India raised taxes on the two
liquid fuels to protect its revenue instead of passing on the
benefits of low oil prices to consumers.
Global prices of LNG LNG-AS - from which CNG can be
derived - have declined following crude oil prices.
"Because LNG (liquefied natural gas) prices are low so CNG
prices are in favour of consumers," said R.K. Garg, head of
finance at the country's biggest gas importer Petronet LNG
.
India's rising consumption of LNG, however, lags demand due
to inadequate regasification and pipeline infrastructure.
India's imports of LNG will rise from next year as Petronet
expands annual capacity of its Dahej terminal in western India
by 50 percent to 15 million tonnes, Garg said.
Buoyed by rising sales of CNG, almost all carmakers are
trying to attract customers with CNG-compatible models.
In April-February, India's consumption of imported LNG rose
by 13 percent, government data show.
Pradhan said Indian companies would also extend the CNG
retail network in the adjoining Uttar Pradesh state and in
Chandigarh in the northern Punjab state to help commuters
travelling from Delhi to have uninterrupted gas supplies.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Mark Potter)