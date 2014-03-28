NEW DELHI, March 28 Reliance Industries
and its partners should continue to sell gas at
current prices from its east coast block following a delay to a
new pricing regime ordered by India's election authority, a
government source said on Friday.
Reliance's five-year gas sales pacts with sectors including
fertiliser and power will expire on March 31, requiring buyers
to sign new contracts for supplies from the conglomerate's D6
block in the Krishna Godavari basin, off India's east coast.
"$4.2 (per million British thermal unit) will continue to be
in force till the Code of Conduct is lifted," said the source,
referring to rules restricting policy shifts before elections.
India goes to the polls on April 7.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Douglas Busvine)