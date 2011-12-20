SINGAPORE Dec 20 Indian Oil Corp is seeking imports of diesel for the first time in 8 months, ahead of expected cold weather in northern India, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The state-owned refiner is seeking 60,000 tonnes of 320 ppm sulphur diesel for delivery into either Chennai, Vizag or Paradip over Jan. 17-19 through a spot tender.

The tender closes on Dec. 22 and is valid until Dec. 23.

IOC last imported about 350,000 tonnes of gasoil in April, they said. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)