SINGAPORE Jan 11 India's Hindustan
Petroleum Corp has bought 140,000 tonnes of diesel from oil
major BP and trader Mitsui for late January and February, its
first imports in nine months, industry sources said on
Wednesday.
HPCL was seeking 40,000 tonnes of 300 ppm sulphur diesel and
20,000 tonnes of 40 ppm sulphur diesel for delivery into Mundra
over Jan. 25-Feb. 5.
It was also seeking two combination cargoes of 30,000 tonnes
of 300 ppm sulphur diesel and 10,000 tonnes of 40 ppm sulphur
diesel, each for delivery into Vizag over Jan. 25-30 and Feb.
5-10.
The first two cargoes were awarded to BP and the last cargo
to Mitsui, industry sources said.
Price levels were not immediately available.
HPCL's diesel imports follow a refinery outage and increased
demand due to a cold spell in the country.
The refiner was last known to have imported about 32,000
tonnes from Trafigura in April and has not entered the spot
market for diesel imports since.
