* May skip gas oil imports on ample supplies, low demand
* Capacity addition to boost local gas oil output
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 Indian state-owned refiners
may skip importing gas oil from the spot market for at least one
month due to ample supplies and as reduced industrial output
pares demand, industry sources said on Tuesday.
Refineries in Asia's third-largest economy are returning
from maintenance shutdowns and output is expected to increase
with two new plants coming online. This comes as demand slips,
with industrial output slumping to 3.3 percent in July, its
weakest annual pace in nearly two years.
"The Indian economy hasn't been going as planned, so demand
has not increased a lot," said a middle distillates trader based
in India. "The Indian refiners are currently able to match any
additional requirements."
Bharat Oman Refinery Ltd's 120,000 barrels per day Bina
facility in central India started earlier this year and
Hindustan Mittal Energy's 180,000 bpd Bathinda plant in the
northern Punjab state began operations in August.
Fuel demand in India typically falls during the monsoon as
rains curb transportation and fuel use by the agriculture
sector, and consumption usually picks up in the fourth quarter.
India last purchased spot gas oil barrels in June when
Bharat Petroleum bought 40,000 tonnes from PetroChina
to be delivered into Kochi. Hindustan Petroleum
imported 32,000 tonnes from Trafigura while Indian Oil Corp
imported about 350,000 tonnes, both in April.
HIGH INVENTORIES
BPCL does not plan to buy gas oil from the spot market at
least until early November although it expects demand to
increase soon after the monsoon, a source said.
Inventory levels, currently enough for about 21 days
according to trader estimates, are considered high with the
occasional cargoes coming in from Bina, which is still ramping
up output to reach full capacity, the source added.
IOC may not import gas oil for least six months, with its
refineries expected to run at full rates, another source said.
"There are no major shutdowns planned for this period and
private refineries - Essar and Reliance - are expected to run at
full rates, so it will be much cheaper for state-owned companies
to source from the domestic market than to import," he said.
Essar Oil's 280,000 bpd Vadinar refinery in
western Gujarat state shut for 35 days from Sept. 18 is also
expected to be up in mid-October.
"With the added supplies coming on stream, unless there's a
sudden spurt in demand, I don't think refiners are going to
import soon," said a middle distillates trader.
