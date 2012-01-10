SINGAPORE Jan 10 India's state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp is seeking 140,000 tonnes of diesel for the first time in nine months because of a refinery outage and increased demand after a cold spell hit northen India, industry sources said on Tuesday.

A diesel hydro-desulphurisation unit at HPCL's 166,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Vizag refinery in southern India has been shut for unplanned maintenance, which has boosted the sudden demand for the product, traders added.

But details on the shutdown were not immediately available.

The cold winter in northern India has also led to an increase in demand for diesel which is used in diesel generators, traders said. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)