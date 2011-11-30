* Prices may rise as global gasoline rates up, Rupee weakens
* State cos' revenue losses seen at 4.52 billion rupees/day
NEW DELHI Nov 30 Indian state-run oil
firms will cut gasoline prices by 0.78 rupees (1.5 cents) a
litre, or nearly 1.2 percent from Thursday, Indian Oil Corp
said, the second cut this month, reflecting global
prices and potentially easing near double-digit inflation.
Reduction in international gasoline prices and a declining
rupee led to the downward revision in petrol prices by 0.65
rupees a litre, excluding state levies, from Dec. 1, said IOC,
the country's biggest fuel retailer.
"(The) current trend is of increasing international gasoline
prices and further deterioration of exchange rate," the IOC
statement said, indicating if this continues there could be an
increase in gasoline prices from Dec 16.
On Wednesday spot Singapore gasoline prices on FOB basis
GL92-SIN rose to about $110 a barrel while Indian rupee
declined 0.35 percent.
The companies had cut petrol prices by about 3.2 percent
earlier this month, the first reduction in retail prices in
nearly three years and the first since prices were decontrolled
in June 2010.
For a TABLE on Indian fuel prices since 2000, see
Gasoline prices have come down significantly from about
$116/ barrel in the first half of this month to about
$109/barrel and the exchange rate has deteriorated from 49.32
rupees to a dollar to 51.51, the statement added.
India's three state fuel retailers -- IOC, Hindustan
Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp
discuss prices every two weeks and tend to move their prices in
tandem.
Gasoline has a 1.09 percent weighting in the inflation
index. Near double-digit consumer prices have provoked criticism
of the government, which subsidises other fuels such as diesel
and cooking gas.
Despite a cut in prices, gasoline in India will cost more
than in the United States or neighbouring Pakistan and
Bangladesh.
India's gasoline consumption in the fiscal year ending March
31, 2012 is set to grow at 5 percent, its weakest pace in at
least six years as diesel prices are significantly lower and the
gap has encouraged fuel switching.
Gasoline is not as widely used as diesel in India -
accounting for around 10 percent of fuel demand compared with
about 40 percent for diesel - but it is high-profile because it
powers many of the cars owned by the growing middle class.
"In view of the lingering pessimistic economic perceptions
and persistent high oil prices moving in a narrow range, the
current trend of gasoline consumption is expected to continue
for the remaining months of the year," Petroleum Planning and
Analysis Cell said in a note posted on its website on Wednesday.
India's economy grew 6.9 percent in
July-September, its slowest pace in more than two years, and
infrastructure output ININFR-ECI in October grew a marginal
0.1 percent, the slowest in more than six years.
IOC statement said state-fuel retailers' daily revenue
losses on subsided fuel sales to rise 4.52 billion rupees from
Thursday compared with 3.48 billion rupees in the second half of
this month.
$1=52.20 Rupees
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)