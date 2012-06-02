NEW DELHI, June 2 India's state-run oil refiners
have agreed to a partial rollback of last month's gasoline price
increase, an oil company source said on Saturday, responding to
a public outcry over the steepest rise in the country's history.
With effect from Sunday, retail gasoline prices will be cut
by 2 rupees a litre, the source said.
Last month, state oil retailers - Indian Oil Corp,
Bharat Petroleum Corp, and Hindustan Petroleum Corp
- raised gasoline prices by 6.28 rupees a litre,
excluding taxes.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)