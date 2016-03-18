(Adds dropped word in first paragraph)
By John Kemp
LONDON, March 18 India's gasoline consumption is
surging and has become one of the fastest-growing components of
global oil demand.
With other parts of the global economy struggling, continued
growth in gasoline consumption in India, together with the
United States and China, has become one of the most important
indicators for global oil prices.
Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries are relying on India's continued
consumption growth to help absorb excess crude supply and
rebalance the oil market in 2016/17.
India's drivers used 500,000 barrels per day of motor spirit
in the 12 months ending in February 2016, according to the
Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the Ministry of
Petroleum.
Gasoline consumption rose by more than 60,000 bpd in 2015
compared with an increase of 240,000 bpd in the (much larger)
U.S. market.
Gasoline still accounts for a relatively small share, about
12 percent, of refined petroleum products consumed in India. The
corresponding figure for the United States is 47 percent.
But gasoline consumption has been growing much faster than
petroleum demand as a whole as the country becomes more affluent
and the expanding urban middle class become car owners.
Gasoline consumption has grown at a compound annual rate of
11 percent over the last five years compared with 5 percent for
other products (tmsnrt.rs/1UGv44D).
Gasoline consumption growth surged to around 14 percent over
the last year compared with 9 percent for other products.
Gasoline consumption has doubled since the start of 2009 and
quadrupled since 1999, according to India's Central Statistics
Office.
India's growing number of drivers provided the third-largest
increase in gasoline consumption anywhere in the world last year
after the United States and China.
The Ministry of Petroleum predicts gasoline consumption will
increase further to almost 800,000 bpd by 2021/2022 (tmsnrt.rs/1UGCMeN).
Since actual consumption is already running ahead of the
five-year plan the eventual outturn could be higher.
Sales of passenger cars and utility vehicles are expected to
grow by as much as 12 percent in 2016/17 up from 6 percent in
2015/16, which translates to around 230,000 new vehicles hitting
the roads every month.
The government plans to spend around $14 billion in the next
fiscal year upgrading the country's road network ("India in the
driver's seat as fuel demand roars at fastest rate ever",
Reuters, March 17).
Consumption of other fuels and lubricants is also growing,
although not as fast as the super-charged gasoline market.
India's total petroleum consumption has increased by around
340,000 bpd over the last year, with gasoline accounting for
more than 18 percent of the increase.
India's fuel markets have become one of the most important
sources of global oil demand growth (tmsnrt.rs/1UGyxjn).
India accounted for more than one barrel in every six of
extra oil demand reported in 2015, according to estimates
prepared by the International Energy Agency.
Total consumption of petroleum products has doubled from 2
million bpd in 1998/99 to almost 4 million bpd in 2015/16.
India's oil ministry predicts consumption will hit 5.4
million bpd by 2021/22.
