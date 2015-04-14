By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, April 14 Indian logistics firm Gateway
Distriparks Ltd is aiming to list its rail unit,
valued by analysts at nearly $500 million, by the end of the
current financial year in March 2016, two sources directly
involved in the process told Reuters.
In order to maintain a majority stake after the initial
public offering, the company is in talks with private equity
firm Blackstone to buy back a five to seven percent stake
in unit Gateway Rail Freight, the sources said. They declined to
be named as the talks are not public.
Gateway Distriparks wants to maintain its stake in Gateway
Rail Freight at 51 percent or more, they said.
Company officials were not reachable for comment. A
Blackstone spokesman in India declined to comment.
($1 = 62.3663 Indian rupees)
