By Diksha Madhok
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Jan 26 When Thomas Roth first visited
India, he was often asked about his wife and children --
questions he would try to evade.
That was thirty years ago, when homosexuality was a criminal
offence in India and for many the term "gay" only meant "happy".
Roth is again planning a trip to India, this time with his
partner, and hopes the visit will coincide with the annual Queer
Pride parade in New Delhi.
"(Earlier) like most gays in India at that time, I was
basically invisible," said Roth, who runs a lesbian, gay,
bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community market research firm
in San Francisco.
"Now, with emerging Gay Pride events, film festivals,
parties, etc. gay visitors can have it all," he added, in an
email interview.
Since homosexuality was decriminalised in India in 2009, an
increasing number of LGBT tourists are viewing India as a
holiday destination.
A survey conducted by Roth's firm in the United States last
year ranked India as the second most desired cultural or
adventure destination, just behind Thailand.
Changing mindsets have created business possibilities for
travel operators, who are now portraying India as an emerging
gay-friendly destination.
Four years ago, there wasn't a single gay tourism company in
India. The International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association
(IGLTA) now lists seven gay-friendly or exclusively LGBT travel
agents in India.
"Word about India has travelled far and wide through the
Internet," said Sanjay Malhotra, owner of Indjapink, which calls
itself India's first gay travel boutique. He started with 20
clients but now has more than 100.
"Five years ago, the gay community had so many apprehensions
travelling to India," he added. "Now, they look at the option of
travelling to India without acting heterosexual."
Tours cover everything from honeymoon packages and
candle-lit dinners to wildlife safaris and spiritual retreats.
An opportunity to interact with the local gay community is the
icing on the cake.
Malhotra has even conducted weddings with traditional Hindu
rites for two couples.
Not that it is impossible for LGBT tourists to experience
India without a travel agent. When economist Qing Wu visited
North India with his partner, he said he "never felt
uncomfortable" as a couple.
"In India, it is fairly common to see boys holding hands,"
said Wu, who lives in San Francisco, via email. "I personally
feel pretty safe."
The special packages provided by LGBT tour companies in
India also ensure clients can be completely uninhibited during
their visit. The entire staff, if not gay, is gay-friendly.
"It is my duty that no taxi driver or guide says anything
offensive," said Abhinav Goel, owner of Out Journeys in New
Delhi.
Typically, these packages are mid-range to luxury and most
of the clientele comes from the United States and Australia. A
majority of these agencies still cater to men, though the survey
by Roth's firm showed India was the most desired destination
among lesbians in North America.
"We cannot truly call ourselves LGBT till we do something
about the 'L' part of it," said Goel, who is planning on
starting a group package for lesbians.
India is still way behind places such as Hong Kong and
Thailand, which have openly gay communities and gay-friendly
infrastructure.
Operators say it would be hard for India to compete with
these destinations without visible government support.
"They just have to make the statement that Incredible India
supports gay travellers," said Goel. "That small and simple
statement could really open the doors."
(Editing by John Chalmers and Elaine Lies)