BRIEF-Halogen Software says to be acquired by Saba Software
* Board supports an all-cash purchase price of C$12.50 per share
NEW DELHI Feb 7 India's finance minister said on Tuesday he expects an upward revision of the advance GDP growth estimate of 6.9 percent for the 2011/12 financial year ending in March, when the full data becomes available.
A moderation in headline inflation, a possibility of bumper crop and a strong performance in the service sector could help recover the growth momentum, Pranab Mukherjee said in a statement.
India's economic growth may dip below 7 percent in the current fiscal year, provisional estimate released by the government said earlier, the slowest pace since the 2008 financial crisis, restrained by the central bank's inflation-fighting campaign and government gridlock. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)
* Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc reports 6.6 percent passive stake in tetra technologies inc as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kPQByw) Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Feb 23 Germany's record budget surplus is not as big as it seems and the federal government's fiscal room to maneuver is rather limited, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.