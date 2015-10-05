NEW DELHI Oct 5 German will provide India more
than 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion) for developing a clean
energy corridor and solar projects, Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi said on Monday after talks with Chancellor Angela
Merkel.
Modi has made ambitious renewable energy targets a key part
of his development agenda and climate change mitigation
commitments ahead of a landmark international summit in Paris at
the end of this year.
"I admire German leadership in clean energy and commitment
to combating climate change," Modi told journalists after
meeting Merkel, who was on a three-day visit to India.
($1 = 0.8873 euros)
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel)