German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shake hands during Merkel's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI German will provide India more than 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion) for developing a clean energy corridor and solar projects, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday after talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Modi has made ambitious renewable energy targets a key part of his development agenda and climate change mitigation commitments ahead of a landmark international summit in Paris at the end of this year.

"I admire German leadership in clean energy and commitment to combating climate change," Modi told journalists after meeting Merkel, who was on a three-day visit to India.

($1 = 0.8873 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel)