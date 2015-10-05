* To push for revival of India-EU free trade talks
* Germany to provide 2 bln euros for clean energy, solar
* India sets up one-stop shop for business approvals
(Adds Indian foreign secretary on free trade deal)
By Andreas Rinke and Douglas Busvine
NEW DELHI, Oct 5 India and Germany pledged on
Monday to revive efforts to reach an Indo-European free trade
pact after talks were derailed by a ban on Indian generic drugs,
and struck deals to promote clean energy and make it easier to
do business.
Although Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister
Narendra Modi made no mention when they addressed journalists of
resuming talks on a free trade agreement between India and the
European Union, it was perhaps the key "deliverable" of her trip
to New Delhi.
The leaders "committed themselves to bringing about the
earliest possible resumption of talks", said a joint statement
issued after their three-hour talks.
Asia's third-largest economy has been relatively insulated
from a slump in global trade. But Modi still needs to boost
exports for his pitch to investors to "Make in India" to create
skilled jobs for millions of young Indians.
Germany, Europe's largest economy, is looking to expand its
presence in India to compensate for a slowdown in China.
Merkel's delegation was joined by bosses from household names
like Siemens, Airbus, E.ON and Thyssenkrupp.
The trade talks have been on ice since earlier this year
when India walked out in a row over exports of generic drugs to
the European Union.
India's top diplomat made clear Modi was counting on Merkel
to help lift "unwarranted" restrictions on the sale of more than
700 Indian medications in the EU.
"It's our hope that this matter would be looked at fairly
and sensibly and would hopefully not be an impediment to the
free trade deal," Foreign Secretary Subrahmanian Jaishankar told
a briefing.
GREEN DEVELOPMENT
Germany, a world leader in renewable energy, will also
provide more than 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion) in aid for
solar projects and green energy corridors - high-efficiency
power grids - as part of a push for sustainable development.
The assistance, part of a raft of 18 agreements signed in
New Delhi, dovetails with efforts to bind India into a global
debate that will culminate in the COP21 climate change summit in
December.
"We look forward to a concrete outcome at COP21 in Paris
that strengthens the commitment and the ability of the world,
especially of poor and vulnerable countries, to transition to a
more sustainable growth path," Modi told reporters.
India, the world's third-largest emitter of greenhouse
gases, was the last major country to submit its energy strategy
ahead of the U.N. climate conference.
India's energy plan seeks to boost energy efficiency but
makes no commitment to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases -
reflecting its view that richer nations bear most responsibility
for global warming.
Responding, Merkel said: "We have understood, Prime
Minister, that climate protection needs to be embraced by the
people - who also have to reap a benefit."
India and Germany also signed an agreement to fast-track
business approvals, providing German firms with a single point
of contact to help them navigate a web of red tape that often
thwarts initiative.
(Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Nick Macfie; Editing by
Richard Balmforth)