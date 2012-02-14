Feb 14 Indian drugmaker Glenmark
Pharmaceuticals Ltd said its new chemical entity, to
be used for pain and respiratory disorders, has completed
phase-I trials in Europe.
Glenmark plans to initiate phase-II trials for 'GRC 17536'
in March and has completed regulatory submissions with drug
regulators in the UK and Germany, it said.
The potential market size for asthma is about $30 billion
globally, while it is about $10 billion for osteoarthritis and
neuropathic pain, it said.
Glenmark said that GRC 17536 can be used for both
indications.
At 0610 GMT, shares in Glenmark, valued about $1.64 billion,
were trading up 0.88 percent at 302.60 rupees.
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip
Sircar)