Feb 14 Indian drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said its new chemical entity, to be used for pain and respiratory disorders, has completed phase-I trials in Europe.

Glenmark plans to initiate phase-II trials for 'GRC 17536' in March and has completed regulatory submissions with drug regulators in the UK and Germany, it said.

The potential market size for asthma is about $30 billion globally, while it is about $10 billion for osteoarthritis and neuropathic pain, it said.

Glenmark said that GRC 17536 can be used for both indications.

At 0610 GMT, shares in Glenmark, valued about $1.64 billion, were trading up 0.88 percent at 302.60 rupees.