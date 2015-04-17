BRIEF-Shyft Analytics secures a $7.5 mln investment from Optum Ventures
* Shyft Analytics has secured a $7.5 million investment from Optum Ventures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, April 17 Singapore state investment arm Temasek will invest 9.45 billion rupees ($151.39 million) in Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aranda Investments, Glenmark said in a statement on Friday.
Indian drugmaker Glenmark will raise the funds by issuing up to 10.8 million shares on a preferential basis for cash to Aranda, the company said in the statement. ($1 = 62.4226 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; editing by Susan Thomas)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 29 French drug maker Sanofi has hired advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business, several sources familiar with matter told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is expected to start after the European summer.