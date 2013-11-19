MUMBAI Nov 19 India does not need to scrap its
debt limits for foreign intuitional investors (FIIs) in order to
be included in global bond indexes, news agency Cogencis
reported quoting an unnamed government source, according to ET
Now television channel.
Officials from the finance ministry, Reserve Bank of India
and Securities and Exchange Board of India will meet on Dec 6 to
discuss how be included in these global bond indexes, Cogencis
also reported, according to ET Now.
India is in discussions with global bond index compilers
such as J.P.Morgan and Barclays to list the country's debt in
their emerging market indexes.
Analysts say a key requirement imposed by these index
compilers may be removing the limits on foreign investment in
Indian debt.
Currently the total foreign investment limit is $81 billion
in Indian debt.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)