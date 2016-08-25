* Technical clearance given to GM mustard on Aug. 11
* Final decision needed by govt minister; opposition likely
NEW DELHI, Aug 25 A government panel has cleared
commercial use of what would be India's first genetically
modified (GM) food crop, but the political establishment will
still have to give final approvals amid wide-spread public
opposition to the technology.
Technical clearance for indigenously developed GM mustard
seeds was given on Aug. 11 by the panel of government and
independent experts following multiple reviews of crop trial
data generated over almost a decade, said two sources with
direct knowledge of the matter.
The decision to go ahead is likely to be made public soon by
the environment ministry's Genetic Engineering Approval
Committee, and is expected eventually to move to Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's desk via Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave.
Dave could not immediately be reached for comment.
News of the approval comes at a time when U.S. seed maker
Monsanto - which dominates the GM cotton
market in India - is facing heightened government regulation
that has forced the company to consider quitting a country it
has operated in for decades.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Monsanto had withdrawn an
application seeking approval for its next generation GM cotton
seeds in India, escalating a long-running dispute between New
Delhi and the world's biggest seed maker.
Permitting GM food crops is a big call for India, which
spends tens of billions of dollars importing edible oils and
other food items every year. Farmers are stuck with old
technology, yields are at a fraction of world levels, cultivable
land is shrinking and weather patterns have become less
predictable, experts say.
But political and public opposition to lab-altered food
remains strong amid fears that GM crops could compromise food
safety and biodiversity.
Some grassroots groups associated with Modi's nationalist
Bharatiya Janata Party have also opposed GM crops because of the
reliance on seeds patented by multi-nationals like Monsanto,
DuPont, Dow Chemical and Syngenta,
which is to be taken over by a Chinese company.
India placed a moratorium on GM eggplant in 2010, also after
an experts panel had given its clearance, effectively bringing
the regulatory system to a deadlock.
Modi, however, who was instrumental in making Gujarat state
India's leading user of GM cotton when he was chief minister
there, cleared several field trials for GM crops soon after
taking office in New Delhi in 2014.
The GM mustard developed by Delhi University scientists
makes use of three genes already incorporated in rapeseed
hybrids in Canada, the United States and Australia.
Extensive biosafety tests have revealed no cause for
concern, according to a field trial report submitted to the
government and seen by Reuters.
