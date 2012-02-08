MUMBAI Feb 8 India's GMR Infrastructure
is ready to launch an initial public offering of
shares in its power unit, GMR Energy, when markets are
favourable, Group Chief Financial Officer Subbarao Amarthaluru
told a reporters conference call.
The company plans capital expenditure of 140 Indian billion
rupees ($2.9 billion) for 2012/13 starting April 1, he said
after the company reported third-quarter results.
GMR Infrastructure earlier reported a consolidated net loss
of 1.08 billion rupees ($21.95 million) for the three months to
Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 222.5 million rupees a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ted Kerr)