(Corrects 5th paragraph to remove reference on GMR helping
develop Mumbai airport)
NEW DELHI May 9 Malaysian utility Tenaga
Nasional, backed by sovereign wealth fund Khazanah
Nasional, will buy a 30 percent stake in the energy
unit of indebted Indian infrastructure group GMR for $300
million in cash, the companies said on Monday.
The deal comes as most Indian power companies are struggling
with softer-than-expected demand and heavy debt brought on by
years of aggressive expansion, inviting pressure from lenders to
divest assets to repay loans.
But the entry of a deep-pocketed foreign player like Tenaga
into an economy looking to provide power to its 1.3 billion
people, widens the pool of potential buyers for other Indian
power companies also looking to sell stakes while expanding
operations.
"India has a large and supply-constrained power market with
demand spurred by economic growth and (Tenaga) will be able to
capture the long-term growth of the Indian electricity market,"
Tenaga said in a statement. (bit.ly/1OaG0a0)
GMR, known for the New Delhi airport it helped develop, said
it will use the proceeds from the deal to cut debt. Its net debt
was 410 billion rupees ($6.15 billion) as of last year. (reut.rs/1UMw3B0)
GMR Energy, whose investors include Singapore-based Temasek
Holdings and a consortium led by India's IDFC Bank
, has an operating capacity of around 2,300 megawatts
(MW) and a pipeline of around 2,330 MW more projects, mainly
coal and gas-fired but also hydro and solar energy.
Tenaga said the partnership with GMR will come with
"significant opportunities to further develop renewable energy
assets, in particular solar", and is in-line with its five-year
plan to secure new generation capacity internationally.
($1 = 66.6202 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das, editing by David Evans)