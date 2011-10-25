MUMBAI Oct 25 India's central bank will respond if liquidity pressure persistently stays above its comfort level, but does not anticipate such a scenario to emerge, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the post policy meeting with news agencies.

Gokarn also said open market operations will not be conducted to keep bond yields down.

"The stance of the monetary policy is intended to manage liquidity to ensure that it remains in moderate deficit, consistent with effective monetary," the central bank had said, earlier in the day, in its statement.

India's central bank raised interest rates on Tuesday for the 13th time since early 2010 to battle stubbornly high inflation but signalled it may end the tightening cycle that has put it at odds with peers more concerned about weak global growth.