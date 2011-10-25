MUMBAI Oct 25 India's central bank will respond
if liquidity pressure persistently stays above its comfort
level, but does not anticipate such a scenario to emerge, Subir
Gokarn, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India said on
Tuesday.
He was speaking at the post policy meeting with news
agencies.
Gokarn also said open market operations will not be
conducted to keep bond yields down.
"The stance of the monetary policy is intended to manage
liquidity to ensure that it remains in moderate deficit,
consistent with effective monetary," the central bank had said,
earlier in the day, in its statement.
India's central bank raised interest rates on Tuesday for
the 13th time since early 2010 to battle stubbornly high
inflation but signalled it may end the tightening cycle that has
put it at odds with peers more concerned about weak global
growth.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)