* There are 40 percent less auspicious days for weddings in
H2 y/y
* Jewellery sales could drop 30 percent in H2 y/y-IBJA's
Kothari
* Total Indian gold demand could drop to 700 T this year
-Kothari
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, May 24 Fewer auspicious days later this
year compelled Ramesh Phalke, an auto company employee in
India's Maharashtra state, to hold his daughter's wedding in
May. This bride was lucky because many other weddings will
likely be postponed - to the dismay of the country's jewellers.
Gold is an essential part of the bride's dowry in India and
also a popular gift from family and guests at weddings. In fact,
the southern state of Kerala uses up to 400 grams of gold per
wedding, or 80 tonnes each year - which is about 10 percent of
the country's total consumption in 2014.
Weddings are one of the biggest drivers of gold purchases in
the world's top consumer. But this year the contribution could
be smaller as the Hindu calendar shows the number of auspicious
dates for weddings will drop 40 percent in the second half from
a year earlier.
"Jewellery demand could drop by 30 percent (year-on-year) in
the second half due to fewer weddings," said Prithviraj Kothari,
vice president of India Bullion & Jewellers' Association (IBJA).
He also expects demand in the second half to come in below
first-half levels. The last time this happened was in 2013,
according to World Gold Council (WGC) data.
As India meets most of its gold requirements through
imports, dwindling local purchases during what should typically
be the peak season will dent global prices of the metal,
with a looming hike in U.S. interest rates and slower demand
from No.2 consumer China further adding to the gloom.
Earlier this year, the WGC had forecast a revival in Indian
demand to as much as 900 to 1,000 tonnes in 2015, citing robust
economic growth. But an expected slowdown in jewellery sales and
forecasts for below-normal monsoon rains that would crimp the
spending power of rural buyers are now marring that optimism.
Daman Prakash Rathod, director with Chennai-based wholesaler
MNC Bullion, expects jewellery sales in India to soften from
mid-June onwards.
SIGNS OF WEAKNESS EMERGE
Signs of weakness in the local gold market have already
emerged. Sellers are offering a discount of up to $2 per ounce
to London prices to attract buyers, said Kishore Zaveri a gold
jeweller based in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad.
But buyers could become even more scarce if erratic weather
hits India, driving up food prices and leaving less disposable
income with consumers, especially farmers.
Nearly two-thirds of India's need for gold comes from rural
areas where jewellery is a traditional store of wealth for
millions who have no access to the formal banking system.
Total Indian gold demand could drop to 700 tonnes this year,
said IBJA's Kothari. Jewellery sales account for three-fourth of
the total, which stood at 811.1 tonnes in 2014.
"In villages, for weddings people will swap old gold
jewellery for new. Many people don't have money to buy new
jewellery," Kothari said.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)