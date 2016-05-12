MUMBAI May 12 India's gold demand could rise as
much as 10 percent in 2016, even after falling 39 percent in the
first quarter, as good monsoon rainfall and a sustained rally in
gold prices boost buying, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on
Thursday.
Stronger demand from the world's second-biggest gold
consumer could further support the global bullion price,
which has risen nearly a fifth so far in 2016.
A jewellers strike, a sharp rise in prices and expectations
of a cut in duty hit demand in the first quarter, but demand
drivers were turning positive, Somasundaram PR, managing
director of the WGC's Indian operations, told Reuters.
"The monsoon is forecast to be extraordinarily good. If it
is well distributed, then demand will come at top end of the
range. If the monsoon is not spread out as it should be, then
demand will be somewhere near the lower end of the range," said
Somasundaram.
He forecast demand in 2016 at 850 tonnes to 950 tonnes,
compared with 864.3 tonnes last year.
Two-thirds of India's gold demand comes from villages, where
jewellery is traditionally used for investment.
Rural demand has fallen in the past few months after the
first back-to-back drought in nearly three decades squeezed
farmers' earnings.
In 2016, however, India is likely to benefit from surplus
rainfall during June-September monsoon season.
Indian jewellery sales have fallen since the start of the
year, hit by higher gold prices and delayed purchase decisions
by consumers who had hoped for a cut in India's 10 percent
import duty on gold in the national budget.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley instead surprised the market
by keeping the duty intact and imposing an excise duty on gold
jewellery sales from March 1, leading to a one-and-a-half month
strike by jewellers.
That curbed jewellery demand for gold in the first quarter,
which fell to its lowest level in seven years at 88.4 tonnes,
while total demand slumped 39 percent from a year ago to 116.5
tonnes, according to WGC data.
However, falling interest rates and a better return from
bullion so far in 2016 could lure more consumers, Somasundaram
said.
Indian gold prices have risen 18 percent so far in
2016, while Indian equity markets have fallen one percent as
measured by the Nifty index.
In neighbouring China, the world's biggest consumer of the
gold, demand dropped 12 percent in the first quarter to 241.3
tonnes, the WGC said.
Jewellery demand in China fell 17 percent due to a slowing
economy, but investment demand climbed 5 percent as a weakening
currency triggered demand for gold bars and coins.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Richard Pullin)