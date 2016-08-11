MUMBAI Aug 11 India's gold demand may rise in
the second half of 2016 after falling to the lowest in seven
years in the first half as beneficial monsoon rains will spur
rural demand during the peak festive season, the World Gold
Council said.
Two-thirds of demand in India, the world's second-biggest
gold consumer, comes from villages, where jewellery is a
traditional investment. Consumption of the yellow metal should
rise as farmers reap the benefit of this year's monsoon and that
should further support the global bullion price that is
trading near the highest since March 2014.
"We anticipate gold demand to return to normalcy during the
peak season of weddings and festivals closer to Diwali,
supported by good monsoons that will positively impact rural
demand," Somasundaram PR, managing director of the WGC's Indian
operations, said on Thursday.
Rural demand has fallen in the past few quarters after the
first back-to-back drought in nearly three decades squeezed
farmers' earnings. The south Asian country is forecast to
receive surplus rainfall during the June to September monsoon
season.
The quarter ending in December typically accounts for about
a third of India's gold sales since it includes the start of the
wedding season and festivals like Dhanteras and Diwali, when
buying gold is considered auspicious. Diwali falls in the last
week of October in 2016.
Gold demand in the first half of 2016 fell 30 percent from a
year ago to 247.4 tonnes, the lowest since 2009, due to a
jewellers strike, higher prices and as government measures to
bring transparency disturbed trading, Somasundaram said.
He estimates second half demand to rise to between 503 to
603 tonnes despite a 26 percent rally in local prices.
In the quarter ending in June, India's jewellery demand
dropped 20 percent from a year ago, while investment demand fell
12 percent, the WGC said in a report released on Thursday.
As a result, the WGC lowered its 2016 demand forecast to
between 750 to 850 tonnes, from earlier projections of 850 to
950 tonnes. In 2015 Indian demand stood at 864.3 tonnes.
Gold in India has been trading at a heavy discount to global
prices due to rising supplies from unofficial channels, leading
Indian refiners to suspend operations, Somasundaram said.
Supplies from unofficial channels could rise to up to 160
tonnes in 2016, from nearly 120 tonnes a year ago, he said.
In neighbouring China, the world's biggest consumer of the
gold, demand dropped 14 percent in the second quarter to 183.7
tonnes, the WGC said in the report.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)