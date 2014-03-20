(Adds details, quotes)
By Siddesh Mayenkar
MUMBAI, March 20 Gold jewellery exports from
India rose for the first time in the fiscal year last month,
helped by better availablity of gold, and industry officials
said this trend will gain pace in coming months with more banks
importing.
India's jewellery exports had been hit by limited gold
supplies after it curbed imports to bring down a current account
deficit.
After falling more than 50 percent since the start of the
year, jewellery exports edged higher by one percentage point in
February to $718.36 million from a year earlier, the Gems and
Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said.
"The comfort level of availability of gold has increased and
more supplies will come with new banks coming on board," said
Pankaj Kumar Parekh, vice chairman of GJEPC. He said the
positive trend will continue in coming months.
India has allowed five domestic private sector banks to
import gold. The move could boost supplies and bring down
premiums for the metal in the world's second-biggest consumer
after China.
Cumulatively, India exported $6.35 billion worth of gold
jewellery in the first eleven months from April 2013, down from
$11.67 billion.
"Things are a little better than last time as we are getting
gold and even the American market is recovering," said Rajiv
Jain, chairman and managing director of Sambhav Gems, which
exports gem studded jewellery mostly to the United States and
Europe.
Exporters will also eye the next policy moves from the
federal government after the current account deficit eased from
a record high hit in the year to March 2013.
The CAD, final figures for which are expected to come in the
first week of June, is likely to fall to less than $40 billion
for the fiscal year ending March 31 from its record $88 billion
in the previous year.
"Next year should be good as far as exports are concerned.
If there are favourbale changes in gold import policy that will
help," said Jain. "At the last Hong Kong exhibition the response
from gems and jewellery traders was good, further adding to
hopes."
A trade fair for exporters was held in Hong Kong from March
2 to March 9.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and
William Hardy)