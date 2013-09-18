BRIEF-NZX updates on monthly shareholder metrics for February 2017
* Feb total trades were 137,263, down 7.9% for cash market trading
NEW DELHI, Sept 18 Gold imports into India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, may be 750 tonnes in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2014, said Arvind Mayaram, economic affairs secretary at ministry of finance, as government curbs take effect.
In a bid to contain a record trade deficit, the Indian government has hiked the import duty on refined gold three times since Jan. 1 and it now is at a record 10 percent.
India's central bank has also put tight restrictions on importers that have sharply curtailed supplies.
India had imported 845 tonnes last year, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on July 31, adding he hoped to contain them "well below" that level in the current year. (Reporting by Krishna Das; writing by Siddesh Mayenkar)
PARIS, March 5 Former French prime minister Alain Juppe, who has been widely touted to replace embattled presidential candidate Francois Fillon, will make a statement to the press on Monday morning, he said in a post on Twitter.
FRANKFURT, March 5 Deutsche Bank expects the re-integration of its Postbank unit to take three to five years, its chief executive said after Germany's top lender announced plans for an 8 billion euro ($8.5 billion) rights issue and a structural shake-up.