MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, March 18 A 200-year-old Mumbai
temple has said it will deposit a portion of its gold hoard with
a bank by the end of the month for recycling, responding to a
government campaign to monetise some of the country's thousands
of tonnes of privately owned stocks of gold and cut costly
imports.
Officials from India's finance ministry and central bank met
on Friday to discuss modifying the much-publicised scheme after
managing to attract deposits of only three tonnes of gold in
four months out of an estimated pool of 20,000 tonnes stacked
away in family lockers and temple vaults.
Indians love gold, both as a store of wealth and gifts for
humans and gods alike, and the country's appetite for it is next
only to China's. Annual imports run to as much as 1,000 tonnes,
accounting for about a quarter of the annual trade deficit.
Dozens of rich temples have collected billions of dollars in
gold jewellery, bars and coins over the centuries, hidden
securely in vaults, some ancient and some modern.
One of them, the Shree Siddhivinayak temple devoted to the
Hindu elephant-headed god Ganesha, is now examining various
proposals and will soon choose a bank to deposit 44 kg out of
its total stash of 160 kg of gold, said a senior official at the
trust that manages it.
The official said they did not want to be named before a
statement is issued, which is likely to happen next week.
India's economic affairs secretary, Shaktikanta Das, said
after Friday's meeting that temple trusts have started
expressing an interest in the monetisation scheme but did not
name any.
Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, the richest Hindu temple in
the world popularly known as the Tirupati Temple, said at the
end of last year it could deposit more than 5.5 tonnes under the
monetisation programme.
Apart from monetisation, last year Prime Minister Narendra
Modi also launched a gold bond programme to soften demand for
physical gold.
