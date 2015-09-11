* Imports could fall as much as 10 pct - industry head
* Sovereign gold bond could further lower imports
By Krishna N. Das
NEW DELHI, Sept 11 Anantha Padmanabhan is
offering deep discounts and giving freebies to attract customers
to his gold bangle festival in southern India, but he is still
struggling to sell in a region where monsoon rains were up to a
third below normal.
Two straight years of drought in India - for only the fourth
time in over a century - have hit gold demand in the world's
No.2 consumer and could cut imports by up to 10 percent in 2015,
said Padmanabhan, head of a regional gold federation.
Nearly two-thirds of India's gold demand comes from rural
areas where jewellery is a traditional store of wealth for
millions who have no access to the formal banking system.
The planned launch of a sovereign gold bond that seeks to
wean investors away from physical gold would further dent
consumption, said Keyur Shah, head of precious metals at
retailer Muthoot Pappachan.
Imports this year would have fallen well below 2014's 891.5
tonnes but for weak world prices that are expected to
still lure many price-conscious Indians into buying in the
October-November peak wedding season, said Padmanabhan and
fellow jeweller Nitin Khandelwal from rural Maharashtra in the
country's west.
"We started this bangle festival last year to do something
different, and it was a big success," said Padmanabhan, southern
region head of the All India Gems and Jewellery Trade
Federation. "But it's very slow this year because of the chain
reaction of weak rains. It's going to be very tough."
Sales at his three stores in Tamil Nadu state are down a
quarter and southern India's sales would drop to 80-85 percent
of last year's levels, he said, although other parts of the
country could show some resilience.
As well as jewellery, some farmers also invest in gold bars
or coins.
But K.B. Jadeja, a cotton grower in the western state of
Gujarat, where rains have been 32 percent below average in some
areas, said he and his fellow farmers were not looking to buy
any gold this year.
"Only half of my 200 acres is irrigated," Jadeja said by
phone as he travelled to buy a water pump for the other half.
"We're spending so much on diesel and other things to pump up
water. In any case, I like to buy land instead of volatile
gold."
The other threat to gold imports is India's move to mobilise
idle metal stored in households. A government official said
banks could pay higher-than-expected interest of 2.5 percent on
gold deposited in the scheme.
The deposited gold would be auctioned, used to replenish the
central bank's reserves or be lent to jewellers, and could cut
imports by 20 tonnes annually.
