(This is a repeat of an item issued on Thursday)
* Investment demand soars 83 pct in 2010, jewellery lags at
36 pct
* Buyers looking for more flexibility, smaller outlay
* Trend set to continue as global prices rise
By Jo Winterbottom
NEW DELHI, Sept 8 In a nation whose love for
gold is legendary, financial adviser Biju Daniel is one of
scores of Indians who are rethinking how they amass riches
through the precious metal.
Daniel's wife owns at least a kilogram of jewellery and he
sports a gold watch. But he is also shrewd enough to realise
that the world's biggest gold consumers are falling out of love
with wearing their wealth, preferring to stock up on coins, bars
and bullion-based investment funds as they look for returns safe
from the ravages of inflation and the dictates of fashion.
"The current generation is not serious about gold. They have
bangles but they don't wear them," Daniel, of Shreyas Investment
Services, told Reuters in his basement office, after wrapping up
an offer to clients of the SBI Gold Fund as an investment.
"Look at college campuses, Indian girls there are not
interested in gold jewellery. My wife has about one kilo of gold
jewellery but my daughters are not interested."
Demand for gold bars, coins and other pure investments in
India, Asia's third largest economy, soared 83 percent in 2010
from the year earlier to 349 tonnes, according to GFMS, a
precious metals consultancy that is part of Thomson Reuters.
The amount of gold used in making jewellery in 2010 rose 36
percent to 685 tonnes -- giving investment demand 34 percent of
total buying, up from 28 percent in 2009.
"Gold has come a long way from being a jewellery item to an
alternative currency," said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, a director
with Commtrendz Research.
"Investment demand could surpass jewellery demand in the
next two to three years," he said.
SOLID INVESTMENT
Indians' passion for gold dates back centuries and the
country is home to one of the world's oldest -- albeit now
largely defunct -- mines.
Gold, the ultimate status symbol, is also the gift of choice
at celebrations, and jewellery stores across the country heave
with customers in the run-up to festivals and the traditional
wedding season in a country where brides are often weighed down
with the wealth their parents give them.
Overall, gold buying in India jumped 38 percent in the
second quarter compared with a year ago, as soaring prices
simply fuelled perceptions it was a smart investment as worries
about the global economy deepen.
Global gold prices have risen 29 percent in 2011 and
hit a record $1,920.30 per ounce on Tuesday. India's domestic
gold prices MAUc1 have climbed 33 percent and touched a high
of 28,744 rupees per 10 grams on Tuesday.
With India's inflation nudging 10 percent and the central
bank's key lending rate at 8 percent, domestic deposits and
fixed-income investments are looking especially vulnerable, and
the Bombay stock market has fallen 16.5 percent this
year.
"If you look at interest rates, in real terms they are still
negative so investors will definitely look at gold," said Gargi
Shah, metals analyst with GFMS.
"Investment demand has literally exploded."
BISCUITS VS BANGLES
World Gold Council data for the second quarter of 2011 shows
Indian investment demand rose 78 percent on a year ago to 108.5
million tonnes while jewellery demand rose 17 percent to 139.8
million tonnes.
In China, the biggest gold consumer after India, jewellery
demand rose a comparable 16 percent in the quarter and
investment demand grew by 44 percent.
Unlike jewellery, investment gold retains its value better
because fabrication costs are significantly less and buyers
don't have to worry about their pieces becoming dated, making
them harder to sell.
R.C. Joneja, the white-haired manager of a jewellery shop in
New Delhi's central Janpath district, says it costs about 1,000
rupees ($21) to make a 10 gram "biscuit" -- a bar about the size
of a credit card -- while manufacturing a jewellery piece of
similar weight would cost three times as much.
"Customers prefer to buy these if it's only for investment,"
he said, displaying a coin and a biscuit.
"But if someone wants to buy jewellery, they will definitely
still buy jewellery."
PAPER GOLD
While owning physical gold may now have become harder at
such high prices, Indians are snapping up "paper gold", funds
like those that financial adviser Daniel sells for a minimum
monthly payment of 100 rupees (about $2).
Such small requirements are another attraction for paper
gold investments in a country where 42 percent of the population
have barely enough to eat and 15,000 rupees a month makes you
middle class -- while a simple signet ring costs 20,000 rupees.
"Investing in gold has become affordable," says a flyer for
the SBI Gold Fund, which closed its offering on Monday.
Reliance Capital's gold exchange traded fund (ETF), India's
third-biggest gold fund, has more than trebled the number of its
investors since March, and people are investing in it through
online routes as well as in person.
Despite prices already higher than they have ever been, gold
is still proving a worthwhile investment.
Funds that invest in gold were the top performers in August
in India with gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) garnering
returns of 15.2 percent, data from tracker Lipper, a
ThomsonReuters company, showed.
"Absolutely, you will see this kind of trend continuing,"
GFMS consultant Shah said of the investment appeal of gold over
jewellery.
"We won't see the reverse unless there's a change in the
gold price trend."
At Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar, a warren of jewellery stores that
is also the hub of India's bulk gold trade, businessman Sanjay
Darji is betting on gold remaining a sound investment as he
stocks up on coins.
"I bought one, two and eight gram coins for investment
purposes. The thing about coins is quality is assured, unlike
jewellery," Darji said.
"It's better than keeping idle money at home."
($1 = 46.110 Indian Rupees)
(Additional reporting by Abhijit Neogy in NEW DELHI and Siddesh
Mayenkar in MUMBAI; Editing by Miral Fahmy)