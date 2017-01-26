* Kolar Gold Fields have been shut since 2001
* Mines ministry to decide after July whether to revive
mines
* India's gold output remains miniscule at 2-3 tonnes a year
By Neha Dasgupta
NEW DELHI, Jan 26 India is planning to revive a
cluster of colonial-era gold mines - shut for 15 years but with
an estimated $2.1 billion worth of deposits left - as the
world's second-largest importer of the metal looks for ways to
cut its trade deficit, officials said.
State-run Mineral Exploration Corp Ltd has started exploring
the reserves at Kolar Gold Fields, in the southern state of
Karnataka, to get a better estimate of the deposits, according
to three government officials and a briefing document prepared
by the federal mines ministry that was seen by Reuters.
The ministry has also appointed investment bank SBI Capital
to assess the finances of the defunct state-run Bharat Gold
Mines Ltd, which controls the mines, and the dues the company
owes to workers and the authorities, said the officials, who are
involved in the process.
India, the world's biggest gold importer behind China,
spends more than $30 billion a year buying gold from abroad,
making the metal its second-biggest import item after crude oil.
Gold is a mainstay of Indian culture, serving as the primary
vehicle for household savings for hundreds of millions of people
in Asia's third-largest economy. Gold jewellery is considered
one of the best gifts for gods and humans alike, and the spike
in demand during the wedding season that peaks in November and
December can move global prices of the metal < XAU=>.
Balvinder Kumar, the top civil servant at the federal mines
ministry, said getting the Kolar mines going would help the
government bring down its import bill.
Initial Mineral Exploration Corp estimates show reserves
worth $1.17 billion in the mines, according to the briefing
document. Another $880.28 million in gold-bearing deposits is
estimated left over in residual dumps from previous mining
operations.
"These mines have huge potential," Kumar said, adding that
the initial estimates were conservative. "We feel there is more.
The whole belt has a lot of potential in terms of untapped
gold."
The document does not give an estimate of how much it would
cost to restart the mines.
India imports 900 tonnes to 1,000 tonnes per year, but local
gold output is miniscule, at 2 tonnes to 3 tonnes per year.
TROUBLED MINES
The Kolar fields, located about 65 km (40 miles) northeast
of the technology hub of Bengaluru, are among the world's
deepest gold mines.
Mining was started there by John Taylor and Sons, a British
engineering firm, in 1880, when Britain ruled India. The area,
now mostly a ghost town, still has the colonial-era clubs,
houses and even a golf course that were built for its
executives.
India took over Kolar soon after independence in 1947, but
struggled to profitably mine the reserves. In 2001, Bharat Gold
was forced to cease operations due to mounting losses, the
result of a large, unproductive workforce and dated,
economically unviable methods of mining.
Over the next 15 years, successive federal and state
governments have tried to revive the mines or to sell them off,
often disagreeing on the course of action and taking their
disputes to the courts.
The two have to agree because the federal government has the
"surface right" over the mines, but Karnataka is responsible for
granting the licence to operate there. In 2013, Karnataka let
Bharat Gold's mining lease expire.
Now, both the federal and the state governments want to have
another go at reviving the mines, hoping to learn from past
mistakes, according to the briefing document and the officials.
The federal government has already sent a request to Karnataka
to renew Bharat Gold's mining lease.
The document seen by Reuters says Bharat Gold owes "huge
liabilities" to the central and state governments, as well as
banks and the electricity authorities in Karnataka. SBI Capital
is looking to give an assessment for a one-time settlement of
its dues, according to the document and the officials.
The investment bank is expected to give its report by the
end of this month, while Mineral Exploration Corp would complete
its assessment by July, according to the officials.
If the reports show that mining is viable, the government
would seek to restructure Bharat Gold to restart mining there
more efficiently, the officials said.
Kumar, the top mining official, said the next step would be
to seek the federal cabinet's approval to get the project going.
(Additional reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI; Editing by
Paritosh Bansal and Alex Richardson)