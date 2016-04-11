By Rajendra Jadhav
| MUMBAI, April 11
MUMBAI, April 11 More than half of Indian
jewellers reopened their shops on Monday after keeping them
closed for nearly six weeks in protest over the reintroduction
of excise duty on gold jewellery.
The resumption in business could boost demand from the
world's second biggest consumer and support global prices
trading near their highest in three weeks.
"Jewellers are opening shops after government assured it
will simplify implementation of excise duty," said Bachhraj
Bamalwa, director at All India Gems and Jewellery Trade
Federation.
"More than half of jewellery shops are now open."
Jewellers went on an indefinite strike at the start of March
to protest against the proposed excise tax. The strike was later
called off on assurances from the excise department that it
would not "harass" jewellers.
Although the national level trade bodies of bullion dealers
and jewellers called off the strike on March 19, various
regional industry associations decided to maintain it.
But the government still refused to roll back the tax.
"We cannot continue to strike indefinitely. Already few
artisans have committed suicide due to the business we lost,"
said Kumar Jain, a Mumbai-based jeweller.
Jewellery shops in key southern states like Tamil Nadu,
Kerala and Andhra Pradesh opened last month.
On Monday, jewellers from eastern Indian state West Bengal
decided to start operations, said Harshad Ajmera, Organizer
Secretary of Swarna Shilpa Bachao Committee.
DISCOUNTS DROP
Gold discounts over global prices are falling as jewellers
are now replenishing inventory after opening shops.
Dealers were offering discounts of up to $25 an ounce to the
global benchmark this week, down from $40 last week.
"Demand has been picking up due to festivals and the wedding
season," said Daman Prakash Rathod, a director at MNC Bullion, a
wholesaler in India's southern city of Chennai.
The strike, and higher prices, are estimated to have cut
India's gold demand in the March quarter by about two-thirds
from a year ago to its lowest in seven years.
"By end of this week nearly all jewellery shops will open,"
said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bank.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)