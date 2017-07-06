(Corrects second paragraph to eight weeks, not seven)
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, July 6 A hike in taxes on gold sales in
India could pressure short-term demand from the world's No.2
consumer of the metal, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in a
report.
Faltering appetite in a country where gold is used in
everything from investment to wedding gifts could drag further
on global prices, already trading near their lowest level
in eight weeks.
"In the short-term at least, we believe (the tax) may pose
challenges for the industry. Small-scale artisans and retailers
with varying degrees of tax compliance may struggle to adapt,"
the WGC said in a report published on Thursday.
As part of a new nationwide sales tax regime that kicked in
on July 1, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on gold has jumped
to 3 percent from 1.2 percent previously.
There have been fears the tax increase could stoke
under-the-counter buying and drive up appetite for precious
metal smuggled into India, where millions of people store chunks
of their wealth in bullion and jewellery.
Meanwhile, the WGC also said a government move to ban cash
transactions over 200,000 rupees ($3,090) from April 1 could
hurt gold demand in rural areas where farmers often purchase the
metal using cash due to limited access to cheques and electronic
payment systems.
Two-thirds of India's gold demand comes from rural areas,
where jewellery is a traditional store of wealth.
"(The transactions rule's) potential impact isn't entirely
clear: it could curb gold purchases; it could encourage gold
shoppers to buy smaller amounts of gold spread over more
transactions; or it could push a large part of demand
underground and encourage a black market in gold," said the WGC.
The group kept its demand estimate for India at 650 to 750
tonnes for 2017, well below average annual demand of 846 tonnes
in the past five years.
In the long-term, the GST will have a positive effect on the
gold industry by making the sector more transparent and
improving the supply chain, the WGC added.
($1 = 64.7675 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Joseph Radford)