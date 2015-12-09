(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change in text)
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI Dec 9 One of the most popular temples in
India may soon make the first substantial contribution to Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's plan to recycle tonnes of idle bullion
to reduce imports and the country's current account deficit.
Mumbai's two-century-old Shree Siddhivinayak temple, devoted
to the Hindu elephant-headed god Ganesha, is considering
depositing some of its 160 kilogrammes (kg) of gold with banks,
according to a spokesman.
The deposit would be a big boost for the gold monetisation
scheme that has attracted only one kg in its first month.
"We are planning to melt 40 kg of jewellery with lower
purity to make bars and deposit those bars under the gold
monetisation scheme," Sanjiv Patil, executive officer of the
temple trust told Reuters on Wednesday.
A final decision will be made later this month, he said.
Modi launched the scheme to tap a pool of over 20,000 tonnes
of gold held by Indian households and temples.
India is the world's second-biggest consumer of gold after
China. It is used for investment, religious donations and
wedding gifts. The country's insatiable appetite meant imports
of the precious metal accounted for 28 percent of India's trade
deficit in the year ending March 2013.
The idea is to recycle the idle gold to meet fresh demand
and thus reduce bullion imports, the second biggest expense on
India's import bill after oil.
India's temples have collected billions of dollars in
jewellery, bars and coins over the centuries, hidden securely in
vaults. Modi wants temples to deposit some of this with banks,
in return for interest and cash at redemption. The government
would melt the gold and loan it to jewellers. The monetisation
scheme has so far met with a tepid response.
The Siddhivinayak temple has in the past given 10 kg of gold
to a bank under an old deposit scheme, Patil said.
"Under the old scheme we were getting 1 percent interest.
Now banks are offering 2.5 percent. So we think this is good
scheme," he said, adding that the temple will deposit the
jewellery that it failed to auction.
Devotees of the temple, which is often frequented by
Bollywood stars, mostly seemed to support the decision.
"Once devotees offer ornaments, it is the trust's decision
to decide what is good for the trust," said Rakesh Kapoor, a New
Delhi-based businessmen, who visits the temple every time he is
in Mumbai.
Out of the 10 devotees Reuters spoke to at the temple
premises, only one was not in favour of the scheme.
"I don't think the trust should melt offered jewellery to
make bars. People may reconsider offering jewellery if the trust
starts doing that," said Madhuri Deshpande, a regular visitor.
(Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)