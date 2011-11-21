BRIEF-Magma Fincorp Dec-qtr profit rises
* Dec quarter net profit 371.9 million rupees versus profit 522.3 million rupees year ago
NEW DELHI Nov 21 The ability of Indian monetary authorities to intervene and stem the rupee's slide is limited, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday, after the currency skidded to its lowest in 32 months.
"The rupee cannot slide beyond a point. Ability to intervene (in the forex market) is also limited," Economic Affairs Secretary R. Gopalan told reporters.
The partially convertible rupee has slumped 15.3 percent from its strongest point this year in late July due to a widening trade deficit, rising oil import bill and subdued foreign inflows.
At 2 p.m. (0830 GMT), the rupee was trading at 51.8350/8400 per dollar, within sight of its record low of 52.20 hit in March 2009. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)
* PJT Partners Inc. reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* entered into a non-legally binding MOU with Inmark Asset Management Pte Ltd and Crystal Hills Inc.