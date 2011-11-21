NEW DELHI Nov 21 The ability of Indian monetary authorities to intervene and stem the rupee's slide is limited, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday, after the currency skidded to its lowest in 32 months.

"The rupee cannot slide beyond a point. Ability to intervene (in the forex market) is also limited," Economic Affairs Secretary R. Gopalan told reporters.

The partially convertible rupee has slumped 15.3 percent from its strongest point this year in late July due to a widening trade deficit, rising oil import bill and subdued foreign inflows.

At 2 p.m. (0830 GMT), the rupee was trading at 51.8350/8400 per dollar, within sight of its record low of 52.20 hit in March 2009. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)