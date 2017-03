(Clarifies headline to specify net receipts are for market stabilisation scheme)

MUMBAI Feb 28 The Indian government set aside 200 billion rupees ($3.24 billion) in net receipts under the market stabilisation scheme (MSS) in the fiscal 2015/16 year, according to the budget documents.

Under the MSS, the Reserve Bank of India sells government bonds to absorb excess liquidity from the banking system. ($1 = 61.6489 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)