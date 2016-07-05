(Updates with portfolio changes)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, July 5 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi inducted 19 new ministers into his cabinet on Tuesday to
bolster his two-year-old administration but drew criticism that
he was backtracking on a promise of lean government.
The Indian government late on Tuesday released details of
the new portfolios. Modi has moved his minister for human
resources, Smriti Irani, seen as a close ally, to the textiles
ministry. The minister of state for finance, Jayant Sinha, was
shifted from aviation.
Prakash Javadekar, who was sworn in earlier in the day at a
ceremony at the presidential palace, took on Irani's former
portfolio.
Among other big changes, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
dropped his additional charge as information and broadcasting
minister.
Modi's cabinet has now swelled to 78 - one of the biggest in
years and a far cry from his 2014 election promise of "minimum
government and maximum governance".
"If this was a reform-minded government, you would be
reducing the numbers of people and portfolios, shedding
ministries," said Manoj Joshi, a political expert at Observer
Research Foundation in New Delhi.
"What you can read from this is that it is not particularly
efficient or concerned about governance," Joshi said, referring
to Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
Modi swept to power in May 2014 on a promise of jobs and
growth. Critics have questioned his government's performance and
political analysts say the ruling party suffers from a shortage
of experienced members.
A number of new ministers hail from India's "backward"
castes, members of which are widely expected to play a critical
role in an election in the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh
next year.
That state election is likely to have a bearing on Modi's
bid to retain power in a general election due by 2019.
"His eyes are set on his re-election in 2019," said Neerja
Chowdhury, an independent political analyst. "He has given
representation to the social groups that voted for him in the
last general election."
