MUMBAI, April 2 India's Prime Minister said on
Thursday the thinking by the central bank and government on
financial matters were often quite similar, although he did not
provide any specifics.
Meanwhile, addressing the need to push for financial
inclusion, Modi said farmers should not have to resort to
suicides because of a lack of funds in a speech delivered in
Hindi.
Over a dozen debt-laden farmers have committed suicide in
recent weeks in India, and discontent in many rural areas
against government policies is turning into anger against Modi
less than a year after he swept into office.
Modi was attending an event on financial inclusion at the
central bank.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta;
Editing by Anand Basu)