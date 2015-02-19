NEW DELHI Feb 19 Police have arrested five
people on charges of stealing official documents from India's
petroleum and natural gas ministry and selling them to energy
consultants and companies, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.
The police said in a statement they were tipped off that
some people were "trespassing" into ministry offices to steal
the documents.
"Investigations further revealed that the stolen documents
were being sold to some individual of private energy consultancy
companies," as well as to those in the petrochemical or energy
industry, the statement said.
The statement did not reveal any names, but an official at
Reliance Industries, one of India's largest
conglomerates, said it had learned one of its officials had been
detained in connection with the case.
The official said the company was unaware of any other
details and is conducting an internal probe.
"We are determined to cooperate in every possible manner,"
the Reliance official said.
Reliance Industries is in international arbitration
proceedings with the petroleum ministry over the implementation
of higher gas prices and the disallowance of cost recoveries.
Last year, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and
Industry (FICCI) said business espionage was a major threat to
Indian firms.
The arrests come months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
administration installed closed circuit TV cameras to prevent
people sneaking out of the ministry with documents of interest
to big corporations competing for lucrative oil blocks.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Additional reporting by Aman
Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Tom Heneghan)