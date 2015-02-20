(Adds detail)
NEW DELHI Feb 20 Indian police have arrested
seven people on suspicion of running a scam to steal documents
from India's oil ministry to sell to energy consultants and
private companies.
A court in New Delhi on Friday ruled that four men - two
former ministry employees, a former journalist and an industry
consultant - would be interrogated in police custody over the
next four days. The three other men will be held for two weeks.
Police told the court they had recovered stolen ministry
documents from some of the accused and all were involved in
supplying them to corporate clients.
India's teeming ministries - which typically conduct
business from handheld files and binders tied with string
instead of computers - have faced accusations that documents
have been copied and leaked ahead of major sales or tenders, or
policies affecting companies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration installed
closed-circuit cameras late last year to stop people sneaking
out of the oil ministry with documents. The arrests were the
first since the cameras were installed.
Police said late on Thursday that they received information
that people were trespassing in ministry offices at night, using
false identity cards, temporary passes and duplicate keys for
offices.
"Investigations further revealed that the stolen documents
were being sold to some individual of private energy consultancy
companies," as well as in the petrochemical or energy industry,
police said in a statement.
An official at Reliance Industries, one of India's
largest conglomerates, said it had learned one of its officials
had been detained in connection with the case. The official said
the company was unaware of any other details and it was
conducting an investigation.
"We are determined to cooperate in every possible manner,"
the Reliance official said.
Shares in Reliance closed down 3.2 percent, the biggest
loser in the NSE bluechip index.
Reliance Industries is in international arbitration
proceedings with the petroleum ministry over issues including
implementation of higher gas prices and cost recoveries.
In India, corporate lobbying is illegal so companies gather
information on government policy themselves.
A former oil ministry official told Reuters that a lack of
clarity on parameters for major decisions, along with long and
opaque processes exacerbated the problem.
"These companies try in their own way to do advocacy - and
sometimes go beyond," he said.
